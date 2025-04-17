Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Causeway Coast and Glens councillors have welcomed £90,000 in funding for Ending Violence Against Women and Girls programmes in the borough.

At last December’s Leisure and Development Committee meeting, members were informed that council could avail of grant funding from the 2025/26 allocation of the Ending Violence Against Women and Girls Change Fund.

The grant programme was opened for applications between March 10 and March 28, applications were received from 13 organisations, and at this month’s Leisure and Development Committee meeting, members approved funding for nine successful applicants who will receive up to £20,000.

Successful applicants include the Zachary Geddis Trust, Limavady Hens Shed, and Roe Valley Residents’ Association.

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council members have welcomed £90,000 in funding for Ending Violence Against Women and Girls programmes in the borough. CREDIT PIXABAY

SDLP councillor Ashleen Schenning welcomed the funding and said it was “fantastic to see so many organisations willing to do that work on the ground”.

She added that she looked forward to seeing “the outcome of the funding going out into the community.”

Sinn Féin councillor Niamh Archibald noted that Women’s Aid did not apply and asked if they were eligible.

Head of Community and Culture, Julie Welsh, clarified that Women’s Aid were contracted by Council to provide information sessions and will provide training for staff, so applying for funding would be a conflict of interest.

She concluded: “The local manager/CEO was quite content and realised that before they did enter into the contract with ourselves.”