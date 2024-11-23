Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Emergency services rescued a dog walker and his pet from a river in Co Antrim on Saturday,

Police in Antrim and Newtownabbey confirmed officers in Antrim responded to a call at around 12.25pm to assist a male who had been swept away whilst trying to retrieve his dog from the water.

Colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service and the Air Ambulance Northern Ireland were also involved in the rescue operation.

"Thankfully everyone ( and don't worry his dog too!) were rescued safe and well,” said a PSNI spokesperson. "Please take care in this weather everyone on and off the road.”