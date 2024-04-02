The cash was found by members of the public in Islandmagee on Easter Sunday evening near Larne Lough.

Although the exact amount has not been revealed, police described it as ‘a large sum’.

The money has now been seized by police and officers would like to hear from anyone has lost cash in this area or anyone with information that could assist police in tracing the owner.