PSNI appeal after 'large sum' of cash is found in Islandmagee
Police want to hear from anyone who may have lost a considerable amount of money in a popular part of Co Antrim.
The cash was found by members of the public in Islandmagee on Easter Sunday evening near Larne Lough.
Although the exact amount has not been revealed, police described it as ‘a large sum’.
The money has now been seized by police and officers would like to hear from anyone has lost cash in this area or anyone with information that could assist police in tracing the owner.
The number to call is 101, quoting reference 1862 31/03/24.