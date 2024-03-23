PSNI appeal after M1 incident leaves cars damaged by falling ladders
Several cars travelling on the M1 motorway have been damaged after a set of ladders fell from a vehicle.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The incident happened on the motorway between Sprucefield and Moira on Wednesday at around 5.40pm.
Police are urging anyone who saw what happened or may have relevant dashcam to come forward.
They have asked anyone who witnessed the incident to call them on 101, quoting the reference number 1555 of 20/03/2024.