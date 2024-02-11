PSNI appeal after serious traffic collision leaves man in 'critical' condition
and live on Freeview channel 276
The incident happened in the Strand Road area of Derry / Londonderry.
Police are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed it or has any sort of video footage to come forward.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Sergeant Devlin said: "Around 1.40am, police received a report of a collision involving a pedestrian and a black Volkswagen Golf.
"Officers attended, along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, and one man, aged in his forties, was taken to hospital for treatment to serious injuries. He remains in a critical condition at this time.
"The road remains closed while our enquiries are ongoing, and I would ask that road users continue to avoid the area at this time.
"If you were in the area at the time and saw anything which may assist us, or you have CCTV, dashcam or other video footage, please contact us on 101, quoting reference 185 of 11/02/24."
Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/