PSNI appeal after serious traffic collision leaves man in 'critical' condition

A man in his 40s is in a critical condition in hospital following a road traffic collision early on Sunday morning.
By Valerie Martin
Published 11th Feb 2024, 12:37 GMT
The incident happened in the Strand Road area of Derry / Londonderry.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed it or has any sort of video footage to come forward.

Sergeant Devlin said: "Around 1.40am, police received a report of a collision involving a pedestrian and a black Volkswagen Golf.

A man is in a critical condition in hospital following a serious road traffic collision in the Strand Road area of Derry / Londonderry in the early hours of Sunday, February 11. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image).A man is in a critical condition in hospital following a serious road traffic collision in the Strand Road area of Derry / Londonderry in the early hours of Sunday, February 11. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image).
"Officers attended, along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, and one man, aged in his forties, was taken to hospital for treatment to serious injuries. He remains in a critical condition at this time.

"The road remains closed while our enquiries are ongoing, and I would ask that road users continue to avoid the area at this time.

"If you were in the area at the time and saw anything which may assist us, or you have CCTV, dashcam or other video footage, please contact us on 101, quoting reference 185 of 11/02/24."

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

