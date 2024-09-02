PSNI appeal for information following crash in Tandragee between tractor and Renault car
Police are seeking witnesses and dashcam footage in relation to a collision involving a tractor and a blue Renault car on Sunday afternoon.
The crash took place at 1.45pm on Mullahead Road, Tandragee.
Anyone who can help police with their enquiries is asked to call them on 101 quoting serial 787 1/9/24.
