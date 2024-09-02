Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are seeking witnesses and dashcam footage in relation to a collision involving a tractor and a blue Renault car on Sunday afternoon.

The crash took place at 1.45pm on Mullahead Road, Tandragee.

Anyone who can help police with their enquiries is asked to call them on 101 quoting serial 787 1/9/24.