PSNI appeal for witnesses after pedestrian is hit by car in Portadown
Police are urging anyone who witnessed a pedestrian being struck by a car in Portadown on Tuesday afternoon to come forward.
The incident happened on Thomas Street at the junction of High Street in the town.
A police spokesperson said: “On Tuesday, October 1 at approximately 1.20pm, it's reported that a male driving a small black coloured car has reversed into a pedestrian. This car has not stopped and has driven off in the direction of High Street.”
Anyone who was in the area at the time and saw the incident or who has dashcam or CCTV footage of this area around this time, is asked to call 101 and quote reference number CC 1262 of 01/10/24.