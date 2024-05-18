PSNI appeal for witnesses to collision on M2 foreshore between Fortwilliam and Greencastle

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police have issued an appeal for information following a road traffic collision on the M2 on Friday, May 17.

The crash took place on the northbound M2 foreshore at approximately 11.55am between Fortwilliam and Greencastle.

Officers at the PSNI’s Roads Policing unit in Steeple are urging anyone who witnessed the collision to come forward.

