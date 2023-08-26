A prisoner who was sentenced to life for murder is currently unlawfully at large, the PSNI has confirmed.

Officers are “working to locate 59-year-old Thomas McCabe” after he failed to return to prison after a day release.

Detective Inspector Bell said: “McCabe, who was sentenced to life for murder in 1990, was on day release from prison. He was due to return on August 23, 2023 but has failed to so do.

"He is described as around 5' 8" tall, of medium build with short grey-coloured hair. He was last seen wearing a grey top, blue jeans and grey trainers. We believe he has connections to Dublin, Newry and Newtownabbey.

Police are working to locate 59-year-old Thomas McCabe, who is currently unlawfully at large. Picture: released by PSNI

"I would appeal to anyone who has seen Thomas McCabe, or who knows of his whereabouts, to contact us on 101.

"I would also appeal directly to him directly to hand himself in.