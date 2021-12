Commenting on the Police Lisburn and Castlereagh Facebook page, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Police and the family of Mark McCormack are concerned for his wellbeing.

“Mark was last seen on December 28 and has only recently moved to the Lisburn area, having previously frequented Belfast and Larne.

“If you have seen Mark, please contact police on 101, quoting serial 906 30/12/21.”

Mark McCormack. (Pic supplied by PSNI).