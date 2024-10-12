PSNI Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon issue missing person appeal for 17-year-old

By Valerie Martin
Published 12th Oct 2024, 09:12 BST
Erges Vodha. Picture: released by PSNIErges Vodha. Picture: released by PSNI
Police in Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon are appealing for help from the public in trying to locate a missing teenager.

They said they are becoming increasingly concerned for the whereabouts of Erges Vodha.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Erges is a 17-year-old male who was last seen at 10pm on Wednesday, October 9 in the Keady area of Armagh.

"If you have sighted this male or have any information in relation to this male’s whereabouts please contact police quoting cc1362-10/10/2024.”

