PSNI Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon issue missing person appeal for 17-year-old
Police in Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon are appealing for help from the public in trying to locate a missing teenager.
They said they are becoming increasingly concerned for the whereabouts of Erges Vodha.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Erges is a 17-year-old male who was last seen at 10pm on Wednesday, October 9 in the Keady area of Armagh.
"If you have sighted this male or have any information in relation to this male’s whereabouts please contact police quoting cc1362-10/10/2024.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.