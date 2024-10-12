PSNI Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon issue missing person appeal for 17-year-old

Erges Vodha. Picture: released by PSNI

Police in Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon are appealing for help from the public in trying to locate a missing teenager.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They said they are becoming increasingly concerned for the whereabouts of Erges Vodha.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Erges is a 17-year-old male who was last seen at 10pm on Wednesday, October 9 in the Keady area of Armagh.

"If you have sighted this male or have any information in relation to this male’s whereabouts please contact police quoting cc1362-10/10/2024.”