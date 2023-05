A renewed appeal to help locate a missing teenager has been issued by PSNI Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon.

Police say they are still extremely concerned over the whereabouts of Ivan Ivanoa (14).

This evening’s (Wednesday) appeal was accompanied by a recent picture of Ivan who it is suspected may have crossed into the Republic of Ireland on May 25.

The PSNI added: “If you have any information in relation to this young male please contact police on 101 and quote reference 2178 of 28/05/23.”