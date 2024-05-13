PSNI at the scene of north Belfast security alert
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
An ongoing security alert in north Belfast has resulted in homes being evacuated.
Police are currently at the scene in the Balholm Drive and Brompton Park area of the city.
A PSNI spokesperson confirmed “a number” of properties have been evacuated as a result of the alert.
The public are asked to avoid the area at this time.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.