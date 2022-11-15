Taking to the local PSNI region’s Facebook page at 9am today (Tuesday), a police spokesperson said: “Meet Hugo, isn’t he ‘pawsome?’
“Sadly, Hugo isn’t an actual Police Dog and despite our best efforts to convince the Inspector that he could chase criminals and that he definitely wouldn’t leave presents in his office, he isn’t convinced.
“So we need the court of public opinion to change his mind. All wee Hugo wants for Christmas is to be a Police Dog, even for a little while and we think 1,000 likes might sway it.
“In return we could provide ‘HoHo Hugo’ content and ‘Helpful Hugo’ tips for you all to stay safe in the run up to Christmas!”
At the time of going to print, the target of 1,000 ‘likes’ had been reached.