Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Causeway Coast and Glens police have appealed to members of the public to exercise caution when posting on social media about the so-called ‘yellow man’ sightings.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following reports of this individual in areas across Causeway Coast and Glens, local PSNI units carried out patrols in Kilrea, Rasharkin Dunloy.

In a post on social media on Wednesday, January 15, Police Causeway Coast and Glens said they had spoken to ‘a number of witnesses however to date, the individual described has not been located’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The post continued: “We are aware that the ‘yellow man’ has gained much traction on social media, giving rise to further claimed sightings online - which have not been reported to police.

PSNI Causeway Coast & Glens have warned the public about social media speculation. CREDIT NI WORLD

"Whilst we understand that there is concern in the community, ongoing social media speculation and commentary, and the re-sharing of unsubstantiated information, is not helpful and indeed can cause increased fear, particularly amongst our younger school-aged populations.

"Before you post online, please consider the consequences your actions may have - no one wants to inadvertently generate unnecessary fear in our community.

"You will continue to see our officers on patrol to provide reassurance that we are committed to doing everything we can to make our community feel safe and be safe.”

The police added that anyone with any concerns about behaviour they think is suspicious should report it to local police officers by calling 101 or online at www.psni.police.uk/report