PSNI clock Northern Ireland drivers at 59mph and 55mph over the speed limit on Glenshane Road and M1

Police have highlighted the dangers of driving at high speed after detecting two Northern Ireland motorists travelling well in excess of 50mph more than the limit.
By Valerie Martin
Published 4th May 2024, 10:43 BST
One of the drivers was a Restricted driver caught driving at 100mph.

Officers from Mahon Road stopped the motorist on the M1.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “The driver was on R plates and therefore restricted to a speed of 45mph. Regardless of the usual ‘but 45 is way too low on a motorway’ argument, 100 is way to fast, especially for a restricted driver.

Police detected two motorists travelling at high speed. Picture: PSNIPolice detected two motorists travelling at high speed. Picture: PSNI
Police detected two motorists travelling at high speed. Picture: PSNI

"Given that the driver was 55mph above the speed limit, they cannot be dealt with by way of a fixed penalty notice at the roadside and will therefore have to attend court to explain their actions.”

In another incident, Road Policing Interceptors from Maydown detected a driver on the Glenshane Road, close to Claudy, travelling at 129mph.

"This was 59mph over the speed limit and due to circumstances particular to this driver, they were arrested and charged to appear at court later this month,” a police spokesperson explained.

