One of the drivers was a Restricted driver caught driving at 100mph.

Officers from Mahon Road stopped the motorist on the M1.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “The driver was on R plates and therefore restricted to a speed of 45mph. Regardless of the usual ‘but 45 is way too low on a motorway’ argument, 100 is way to fast, especially for a restricted driver.

Police detected two motorists travelling at high speed. Picture: PSNI

"Given that the driver was 55mph above the speed limit, they cannot be dealt with by way of a fixed penalty notice at the roadside and will therefore have to attend court to explain their actions.”

In another incident, Road Policing Interceptors from Maydown detected a driver on the Glenshane Road, close to Claudy, travelling at 129mph.