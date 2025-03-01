PSNI clock R driver on M1 at 107mph in heavy rain and high winds

One of the most recent motorists caught driving at high speed in Northern Ireland was an R driver clocked at 62mph over the limit in very poor weather conditions, police have revealed.

Officers from the Road Policing Unit at Mahon Road in Portadown were on patrol on the M1 motorway when they came across a vehicle being driven at speed.

"Despite the very wet conditions and high winds we clocked this driver at 107mph,” one of the officers said.

"This inexperienced R driver (who neglected to display his R plates) will certainly have a chance to explain his actions to the local magistrate in the very near future.”