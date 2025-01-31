PSNI close major road in Craigavon as emergency services deal with road traffic collision
Emergency services are attending a road traffic collision in Craigavon.
The Northern Ireland Air Ambulance is an attendance as well the NI Ambulance Service and the PSNI on the Mandeville Road, Craigavon near Parkmore.
It is not known if anyone is injured but police advise the road is closed in both directions.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Road users are advised the Mandeville Road, Craigavon is closed due to a road traffic collision. Local diversions are in place, however, you're advised to seek an alternative route for your journey."
