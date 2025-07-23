A road in Portadown, Co Armagh has been closed by the PSNI due to a large fire at a building.

The Clonavon Avenue area of the town has been closed to traffic due to a fire at a building.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Road users are advised Clonavon Avenue in Portadown is currently closed due a fire at a building in the area. Please seek alternate routes for your journey.”

It is not known if anyone has been injured at this stage.