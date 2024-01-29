PSNI concern for missing man Bernard Greenan last seen at Craigavon Hospital four days ago
Police have voiced concern for a man who was last seen at Craigavon Area Hospital and who has been missing for the past four days.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A spokesperson for the PSNI said police are ‘increasingly concerned’ for Bernard Greenan who was last seen at Craigavon Area Hospital at approximately. 00:10hours on 25th January this year.
"If anyone has any information into the whereabouts of Bernard they are urged to contact police quoting reference number 1685 28/01/24,” said the spokesperson for the PSNI.