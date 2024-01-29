Register
PSNI concern for missing man Bernard Greenan last seen at Craigavon Hospital four days ago

Police have voiced concern for a man who was last seen at Craigavon Area Hospital and who has been missing for the past four days.
By Carmel Robinson
Published 29th Jan 2024, 12:00 GMT
A spokesperson for the PSNI said police are ‘increasingly concerned’ for Bernard Greenan who was last seen at Craigavon Area Hospital at approximately. 00:10hours on 25th January this year.

"If anyone has any information into the whereabouts of Bernard they are urged to contact police quoting reference number 1685 28/01/24,” said the spokesperson for the PSNI.

