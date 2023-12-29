PSNI confirm that 21-year-old Ballymoney woman has died following one-vehicle Aghadowey collision
The PSNI has confirmed that a woman has died following a single vehicle road traffic collision in Aghadowey.
Lydia Ross, 21, from the Ballymoney area, was seriously injured in a collision involving a blue Peugeot 207 in the Curragh Road area, shortly after 10.15pm on Thursday (December 28). She was taken to hospital, but sadly passed away.
Police enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information, dash-cam, CCTV or other footage, is asked to contact Police on 101, quoting reference 1887 of 28/12/23, or to report online at www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/