The PSNI have confirmed that a body recovered from the Causeway Road area of Bushmills on February 23 is that of missing 20-year-old Lester McLennan.

Mr McLennan was reported as missing to police on Saturday, November 2, 2024.

In a statement released on February 28, the PSNI said: “The Police Service, on behalf of Lester’s family, would like to thank partner agencies and the public for all of their assistance throughout this difficult time with searches and enquiries.

"Our thoughts are with Lester’s family at this time, and we express our heartfelt condolences to them.”