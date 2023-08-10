A dedicated support group to help anyone affected by the PSNI data breach has received more than 600 referrals already, it’s been revealed.

Chief Constable Simon Byrne along with members of the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Service Executive Team met on Thursday with the Northern Ireland Policing Board to discuss the blunder which has sent shockwaves throughout the Northern Ireland police community and their families.

He also revealed that dissident republicans claim that they are in possession of data circulating on WhatsApp.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Chief Constable reiterated the apology to the whole police family made by senior colleagues.

Chief Constable Simon Byrne and Assistant Chief Constable Chris Todd pictured at Thursday's emergency meeting of the Policing Board of Northern Ireland regarding the recent PSNI data breach. Picture: Jonathan Porter / Press Eye.

“I, and the rest of the Service Executive Team, are deeply sorry for this unprecedented and industrial scale data breach. I want to reassure all officers and staff that I am committed to supporting everyone affected and ensuring that this never happens again.

"I do not underestimate the seriousness of this breach and the impact it will have on colleagues and their families. Their welfare and safety is my priority.

"We have set up a dedicated group within the Police Service to support anyone affected by the data breach. To date we have received over 600 referrals. My priority as Chief Constable is to build the confidence and trust within the organisation, our partners and the general public.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"An early worst case scenario which we considered following the data breach was that third parties might attempt to get this data to intimidate, corrupt or harm officers or staff. We have since become aware of dissident republican claims that they are in possession of data circulating on WhatsApp. I informed the Policing Board of this earlier today and we have taken immediate steps to inform our officers and staff.

"The Police Service of Northern Ireland will continue to work with partners to investigate the breaches and will update in due course the outcome of these.”

A police statement described today’s meeting as “constructive and challenging” during which the Chief Constable briefed Board members on the material released and on how systems and processes failed.

"The Board were updated on the immediate action taken by the organisation to understand, mitigate and communicate the risk to staff and to address the understandable concerns about staff welfare and safety.