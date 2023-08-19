PSNI data breach: police confirm pages from missing notebook contained details of 42 officers and staff

Missing pages from a PSNI notebook which fell from a moving car contained details of 42 officers and staff, police have confirmed.

The latest incident – in which a police laptop and notebook fell onto a busy Northern Ireland motorway – comes just days after the major data breach in which the personal details of more than 10,000 PSNI officers and staff were published online in error.

Assistant Chief Constable Chris Todd said on Saturday that investigations into the loss of an officer’s laptop and notebook are continuing.

"It is believed the material fell from a moving vehicle on the foreshore stretch of the M2 motorway, on Thursday, August 17 around 4.15pm.

PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne and Assistant Chief Constable Chris Todd pictured during an update on the data breach earlier this week. Picture: Arthur Allison / Pacemaker Press.

"The laptop was immediately deactivated and has since been recovered. No personnel files were involved.

"A significant amount of the notebook has since been recovered. Some sections remain outstanding and our enquiries are continuing to establish the contents. It was confirmed that some of the outstanding pages, which contained details of some officers and staff, have not yet been recovered. We have contacted those involved to make them aware.”

ACC Todd said 42 officers and staff have been “specifically identified as being affected”.

He said these individuals have been directly contacted by line managers and senior management.

"In addition, the entire branch affected has been informed about the circumstances of the incident. We are liaising with the Office of the Information Commissioner and have advised the Northern Ireland Policing Board and the Department of Justice.”

The senior officer urged anyone with information or who recovers any material to contact police on 101.

Last week, the PSNI was at the centre of a huge data leak storm after it revealed a document giving details of more than 10,000 officers and staff had been mistakeny shared online following a Freedom of Information request. This included the surname and first initial of every employee, their rank or grade, where they are based and the unit they work in, causing widespread concern.