Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart has called for additional resources to be allocated for policing following last month’s PSNI data breach.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The DUP representiative said being a police officer in Northern Ireland “takes courage, not least because of the enduring threat from dissident republicans”.

"Every officer and employee takes their personal security extremely seriously. In return, they expect the Service to have their back,” she said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Sadly, the PSNI failed in this duty of care in recent days. Consecutive data breaches and confirmation through the courts that officers were unlawfully disciplined to placate Sinn Fein have been a hammer blow to morale. Many officers and their families are now wondering what the future looks like for them both inside and outside the organisation. Indeed, there is likely to be a chill factor in police recruitment and retention as a result.

DUP Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart has urged the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland to provide additional resources for policing as the dust settles on last month’s unprecedented data breach by the PSNI. Picture: Carla Lockhart

"Restoring trust will be a long and arduous process but that process must start now. However, none of this can be treated in isolation from the enormous financial pressures facing the PSNI. We know now that at least an additional £230m-£240m would be needed on top of the current police budget every year to restart recruitment and deliver the many improvements necessary.

“Ultimately, it will be officers and staff who bear the burden of doing more with less through no fault of their own. Many are desperately seeking assurances they will receive additional support with security - on top of longstanding concerns about pay and conditions.”