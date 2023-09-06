PSNI data breach: Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart calls for financial support from government
The DUP representiative said being a police officer in Northern Ireland “takes courage, not least because of the enduring threat from dissident republicans”.
"Every officer and employee takes their personal security extremely seriously. In return, they expect the Service to have their back,” she said.
"Sadly, the PSNI failed in this duty of care in recent days. Consecutive data breaches and confirmation through the courts that officers were unlawfully disciplined to placate Sinn Fein have been a hammer blow to morale. Many officers and their families are now wondering what the future looks like for them both inside and outside the organisation. Indeed, there is likely to be a chill factor in police recruitment and retention as a result.
"Restoring trust will be a long and arduous process but that process must start now. However, none of this can be treated in isolation from the enormous financial pressures facing the PSNI. We know now that at least an additional £230m-£240m would be needed on top of the current police budget every year to restart recruitment and deliver the many improvements necessary.
“Ultimately, it will be officers and staff who bear the burden of doing more with less through no fault of their own. Many are desperately seeking assurances they will receive additional support with security - on top of longstanding concerns about pay and conditions.”
The MP urged the Secretary of State to “step in and step up to the mark in the interests of our dedicated police officers and the communities they serve”.