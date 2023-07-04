Drivers are urged to avoid part of Lurgan after a trailer full of woodchips overturned at a busy arterial route into the town.

It is understood a tractor and trailer were travelling along Flush Place in Lurgan when the trailer tipped to one side and a full load of wood chips was strewn onto the pavement and the road.

-

A trailer has tipped over shedding its load of wood chips at Flush Place Lurgan, Co Armagh.

-

The road has not been sealed off but the PSNI is directing traffic. There are no reports of any injuries.

Advertisement

Advertisement

DUP Cllr Peter Haire explained the trailer, pulled by a tractor, had overturned at Flush Place roundabout with the load dumped onto the road and pavement.

He urged people to avoid the area as the PSNI is currently dealing the the issue including the build up of traffic.

A trailer tips over at Flush Place Lurgan this afternoon shedding a load of wood chips.