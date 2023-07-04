It is understood a tractor and trailer were travelling along Flush Place in Lurgan when the trailer tipped to one side and a full load of wood chips was strewn onto the pavement and the road.
The road has not been sealed off but the PSNI is directing traffic. There are no reports of any injuries.
DUP Cllr Peter Haire explained the trailer, pulled by a tractor, had overturned at Flush Place roundabout with the load dumped onto the road and pavement.
He urged people to avoid the area as the PSNI is currently dealing the the issue including the build up of traffic.
“The road is passable with care but it is causing a bit of a blockage,” he said. He understands a special vehicle has been tasked to remove the trailer and its load.