Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol
Emmerdale star dies following private dementia battle
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs

PSNI directing traffic after trailer full of wood chips overturns on busy Lurgan road

Drivers are urged to avoid part of Lurgan after a trailer full of woodchips overturned at a busy arterial route into the town.
By Carmel Robinson
Published 4th Jul 2023, 14:49 BST
Updated 4th Jul 2023, 14:49 BST

It is understood a tractor and trailer were travelling along Flush Place in Lurgan when the trailer tipped to one side and a full load of wood chips was strewn onto the pavement and the road.

-

Read More
15 photos of Waringstown Vintage Cavalcade
A trailer has tipped over shedding its load of wood chips at Flush Place Lurgan, Co Armagh.A trailer has tipped over shedding its load of wood chips at Flush Place Lurgan, Co Armagh.
A trailer has tipped over shedding its load of wood chips at Flush Place Lurgan, Co Armagh.
Most Popular

-

The road has not been sealed off but the PSNI is directing traffic. There are no reports of any injuries.

DUP Cllr Peter Haire explained the trailer, pulled by a tractor, had overturned at Flush Place roundabout with the load dumped onto the road and pavement.

He urged people to avoid the area as the PSNI is currently dealing the the issue including the build up of traffic.

A trailer tips over at Flush Place Lurgan this afternoon shedding a load of wood chips.A trailer tips over at Flush Place Lurgan this afternoon shedding a load of wood chips.
A trailer tips over at Flush Place Lurgan this afternoon shedding a load of wood chips.

“The road is passable with care but it is causing a bit of a blockage,” he said. He understands a special vehicle has been tasked to remove the trailer and its load.

Related topics:PSNIDUP