PSNI enquiries into cause of fire which claimed the life of woman in her 70s ongoing
It happened on Wednesday in the Derrycush Park area of the Co Tyrone village.
Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue said: “The thoughts and sympathies of Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service are with the loved ones of a woman who died following a house fire in Derrycush Park, Aughnacloy.
“Firefighters were called to reports of a fire in a bungalow at 5.50pm yesterday evening (Wednesday 6 August 2025). Two Appliances from Clogher Fire Station and 1 Appliance from Dungannon Fire Station attended the incident.
“Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used 4 hose reel jets to extinguish the fire. One female occupant, aged in her 70s, tragically passed away at the scene.
The PSNI said inquiries into the cause of the fire are ongoing, but her death is not believed to be suspicious.