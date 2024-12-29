Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Northern Ireland drivers continue to take unnecessary risks despite the heartbreaking number of people losing their lives on the roads, police have warned.

With almost 70 deaths on roads across Northern Ireland so far in 2024, the PSNI have once again taken to social media to urge motorists to always take care when behind the wheel.

“This morning (Saturday) officers from Mahon Road detected a driver at 130mph on the M1,” a police spokesperson said.

"Another driver was detected at 98mph - with a young child in the car.

"During an authorised checkpoint, a driver also provided a sample of 87 and was arrested for driving with excess alcohol - they also had a child in the car.

"It is never worth the risk.”