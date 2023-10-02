Police are ‘increasingly concerned’ for Ryan Clarke, a 15-year-old boy who was last seen in Lurgan, Co Armagh on Saturday night.

A spokesperson for the PSNI in Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon said: “We are growing increasingly concerned for Ryan Clarke, 15 years old, who has been reported as missing.

"He was last seen on Millennium Way, Lurgan on 30th September 23 at 9.30pm. He is described as 5'2, slim build, short brown hair, wearing ripped black jeans, grey Nike hoodie and black trainers.