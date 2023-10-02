Register
PSNI in Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon 'increasingly concerned' after disappearance of Ryan Clarke (15) last seen in Lurgan, Co Armagh

Police are ‘increasingly concerned’ for Ryan Clarke, a 15-year-old boy who was last seen in Lurgan, Co Armagh on Saturday night.
By Carmel Robinson
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 12:39 BST
Updated 2nd Oct 2023, 12:39 BST
A spokesperson for the PSNI in Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon said: “We are growing increasingly concerned for Ryan Clarke, 15 years old, who has been reported as missing.

"He was last seen on Millennium Way, Lurgan on 30th September 23 at 9.30pm. He is described as 5'2, slim build, short brown hair, wearing ripped black jeans, grey Nike hoodie and black trainers.

"If you have seen Ryan or have any information regarding his whereabouts please contact us on 101 quoting reference 1932 of 30th September 2023.”

