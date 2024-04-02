PSNI in Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon warn the public of suspicious persons
Police have issued a suspicious persons warning after being made aware of cold callers operating in the Portadown area.
“We have received reports of two males calling at doors offering to improve Internet speeds,” a PSNI spokesperson said.
The callers had no ID to verify who they were.
Police said the pair had been spotted in the Hartfield Avenue area and have urged members of the public who see them to get in touch.
Anyone who sees these males in their area is asked to contact police on 101 and quote serial 1094 of March 29, 2024.