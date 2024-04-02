PSNI in Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon warn the public of suspicious persons

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

“We have received reports of two males calling at doors offering to improve Internet speeds,” a PSNI spokesperson said.

The callers had no ID to verify who they were.

Police said the pair had been spotted in the Hartfield Avenue area and have urged members of the public who see them to get in touch.

