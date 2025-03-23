Mid Ulster motorists have been warned to make sure their vehicles are roadworthy – or else face potential enforcement action.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police carried out a recent operation, in partnership with DVA Traffic Enforcement, focusing on vehicle condition, road safety, and tackling illegal taxi activity.

Several vehicles were stopped and inspected at a mobile examination station at Tamnamore park and ride.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The operation led to a number of enforcement actions, including fixed penalty notices and DVA vehicle prohibitions.

A mobile vehicle examination station was set up at Tamnamore park and ride. Picture: PSNI

Police are urging all road-users to take heed as similar operations may follow.

"A valid MOT certificate is a legal requirement for using your vehicle on the road. You must be able to produce a valid MOT or evidence that you’ve taken reasonable steps to obtain one if asked,” said a police spokesperson.

"Road safety is a serious priority for the police in Mid Ulster. You will never know where or when the DVA inspection ramp could appear next. Don’t take the risk. Make sure your vehicle is roadworthy.”