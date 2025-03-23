PSNI in Mid Ulster warn of crackdown on unroadworthy vehicles
Police carried out a recent operation, in partnership with DVA Traffic Enforcement, focusing on vehicle condition, road safety, and tackling illegal taxi activity.
Several vehicles were stopped and inspected at a mobile examination station at Tamnamore park and ride.
The operation led to a number of enforcement actions, including fixed penalty notices and DVA vehicle prohibitions.
Police are urging all road-users to take heed as similar operations may follow.
"A valid MOT certificate is a legal requirement for using your vehicle on the road. You must be able to produce a valid MOT or evidence that you’ve taken reasonable steps to obtain one if asked,” said a police spokesperson.
"Road safety is a serious priority for the police in Mid Ulster. You will never know where or when the DVA inspection ramp could appear next. Don’t take the risk. Make sure your vehicle is roadworthy.”
