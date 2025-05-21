PSNI to increase patrols at Clare Glen, near Tandragee, Co Armagh.

Police have increased patrols at a Co Armagh beauty spot following concerns that a ‘naked man’ had been in the vicinity.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Concerns were raised following reports of a ‘naked man’ in the Clare Glen area near Tandragee who appeared to be walking in the woods wearing a blue hat on Monday morning.

It is not known if anyone has been arrested in relation to this matter however police are said to be increasing patrols due to the concerns of the public.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police received a report of indecent exposure involving a man in the Clare Glen area of Tandragee on Monday 19 May.

"Officers were deployed to conduct checks of the area, but were unable to locate the male described. We have been carrying out increased targeted patrolling in the general area in the days since and this will continue.

"Clare Glen is a wonderful resource for local people and everyone should feel safe to visit here, or any of our local beauty spots, for recreation, walks or a day out with the family. We are working to ensure that people can continue to enjoy the area safely and anyone found to be engaged in indecent exposure, or any criminal act, should expect to be arrested and face the consequences of their actions.

"Anyone with information that could assist police enquiries is asked to contact us on 101, or submit information online via https://www.psni.police.uk/report”

Clare Glen is a popular area along the banks of the Cusher River and is a regular venue for dog walkers.