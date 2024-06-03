Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The PSNI are investigating an allegation of fraud at Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.

In a statement, the police said: “Enquiries are at a very early stage and there are no further details at this time.”

It is understood that no arrests have been made and no equipment has been seized from Council at this stage.

