PSNI investigate allegation of fraud at Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council

By The Newsroom
Published 3rd Jun 2024, 10:19 BST
The PSNI are investigating an allegation of fraud at Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.

In a statement, the police said: “Enquiries are at a very early stage and there are no further details at this time.”

It is understood that no arrests have been made and no equipment has been seized from Council at this stage.

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council were contacted for a response but would only say: “Council will not be providing any comment on this matter.”

