PSNI issue appeal amid search for missing man in Ballintoy’s Whitepark Road area

The man is described as being 39 years old, approximately five feet eight, with red hair and of thin build. He was wearing a blue raincoat and dark clothing.

He was last seen by his family in the Belfast area at 9pm on Thursday (September 8), but is believed to have travelled to the Ballintoy area where a search is currently ongoing.

