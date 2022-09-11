PSNI issue appeal amid search for missing man in Ballintoy’s Whitepark Road area
Police are appealing for information following the report of a missing person in the Whitepark Road area of Ballintoy.
The man is described as being 39 years old, approximately five feet eight, with red hair and of thin build. He was wearing a blue raincoat and dark clothing.
He was last seen by his family in the Belfast area at 9pm on Thursday (September 8), but is believed to have travelled to the Ballintoy area where a search is currently ongoing.
Most Popular
Anyone who may have seen anyone matching this description is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 591 of 09/09/22.