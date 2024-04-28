PSNI issue appeal to find missing Belfast mum Leah Lindsay and her two children
Leah Lindsay and her two children seven-year-old Jayden Lindsay and three-year-old Keelan Lindsay were last seen at around 11pm on Saturday night in the north Belfast area.
Leah is described as being 5 ft 4 inches in height, of slim build, with brown hair worn as a ponytail and blue eyes.
Leah was last seen wearing a black coat with black and silver patches, leggings with socks pulled up and white trainers.
Jayden was last seen wearing a grey tracksuit with trainers and Keelan is described as wearing a navy coat and grey bottoms.
The three have been reported missing from the west Belfast area.
Anyone who has seen Leah, Jayden or Keelan or has any information on their whereabouts is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 690 28/04/24.
