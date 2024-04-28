Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leah Lindsay and her two children seven-year-old Jayden Lindsay and three-year-old Keelan Lindsay were last seen at around 11pm on Saturday night in the north Belfast area.

Leah is described as being 5 ft 4 inches in height, of slim build, with brown hair worn as a ponytail and blue eyes.

Leah was last seen wearing a black coat with black and silver patches, leggings with socks pulled up and white trainers.

Jayden was last seen wearing a grey tracksuit with trainers and Keelan is described as wearing a navy coat and grey bottoms.

The three have been reported missing from the west Belfast area.