Causeway Coast and Glens Chief Inspector, Sinead McIldowney said: “With increased visitor numbers to the coast, there will inevitably be more congestion on our roads due to large volumes of people moving in and around Portrush and Portstewart.

"As many are aware, the peninsula is unfortunately not designed for such volume each year, so traffic to and from the area can be extremely busy with long delays for many road users. Our only ask, is that everyone needs to expect such delays and to be patient, utilise the car parking available, and plan extra time for their journey.

“This year, following helpful feedback from members of the local community, stakeholders, churches and businesses, police were made aware of previous ineffective traffic management plans, so with this feedback in mind we are reinvigorating our approach.

"We will not be implementing a permanent traffic management plan this year, instead and in consultation with Causeway Coast and Glens Council, our aim is to maximise the car parking available, directing traffic to these and any overflow car parks, which will be clearly signposted as visitors approach Portrush and Portstewart areas.

"We want to reassure the local community and visitors to the area, that the footprint of our officers will not be reduced in any capacity, instead we will be working with our partners from Translink and Council to minimise disruption where possible and deter any unwanted antisocial driving and behaviour.

“I would like to remind all road users planning to visit the North Coast over Easter, that any form of anti-social driving or reckless behaviour in general, will not be tolerated – that includes excessive speeds in coastal areas, dangerous driving or any practice that puts the lives of other road users at risk.

"Our officers are very much aware of car cruising and ‘diffing’ practices becoming more popular on our roads up here, which is a type of donut manoeuvre. This type of driving behaviour where large crowds may gather is dangerous, and those keen on taking part are advised not to. Remember it only takes a split second, for a tragedy to occur on our narrow roads and we have sadly lost 15 people on roads across Northern Ireland this year already, we do not want to see this number increase. Please don’t rush, don’t take any risks, be patient with other road users and pedestrians, and arrive safely.”

The police added that they will focus on “preventing Violence Against Women and Girls, particularly those most vulnerable after a night out”.