PSNI issue fresh appeal in bid to find 21-year-old Brahinam Ture-Romano last seen in Portadown four days ago
In a statement on social media, police in the Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon area issued a statement saying: “Further to our post yesterday we are still very concerned for the well-being of Brahinam Ture-Romano, 21.In a previous post two days ago the PSNI said: “We are growing increasingly concerned for the wellbeing of Brahinam Ture-Romano, 21 years old. He has been reported as missing, last seen in Portadown on 26th January at 0600 hours.
"He is described as black African, 6ft tall, medium build, shaven black hair with tattoos on his neck and arm. He was last seen wearing a black coat with fur hood, black trousers and black shoes. If you have seen him or have any information regarding his whereabouts please contact us on 101 quoting reference 793 of 27/01/24.