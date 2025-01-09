PSNI issue update on foot patrols in Kilrea, Rasharkin and Dunloy, following reports of 'suspicious man'
Police conducted patrols in areas including Kilrea, Rasharkin and Dunloy, on Wednesday, January 8, following reports of a suspicious man seen in these areas.
In a post on social media on Thursday, January 9, Police Causeway Coast and Glens said: “Coleraine B Section have completed high visibility patrols during the night across Kilrea, Rasharkin and Dunloy following reports of a suspicious person.
"This will be continued throughout the upcoming weeks and we ask the public to continue to report any concerns they may have or any suspicious persons or vehicles sighted to 101, 999 in an emergency and our online reporting tool.”
