Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police are appealing for anyone who saw the incident or might have dashcam footage to come forward.

The bar fell from a vehicle on the northbound carriageway of the M2 after the Applegreen service station at Templepatrick at around 3.23pm on Friday, April 19.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...