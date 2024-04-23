PSNI issues appeal after vehicles damaged by falling object on M2
Two vehicles have been damaged after being struck by a large metal bar falling from a van or lorry on a busy Northern Ireland motorway.
Police are appealing for anyone who saw the incident or might have dashcam footage to come forward.
The bar fell from a vehicle on the northbound carriageway of the M2 after the Applegreen service station at Templepatrick at around 3.23pm on Friday, April 19.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or has dashcam footage is asked to contact police on 101, quoting the reference number 1082-19/04/24
