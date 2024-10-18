Erges Vodha. Picture: released by PSNI

Police have renewed an appeal to help locate a missing teenager last seen more than a week ago.

Erges Vodha, who is 17, was last seen in Co Armagh but police now say he could be anywhere in Northern Ireland.

In their initial missing person’s appeal last week, police in Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon said they were becoming increasingly concerned for the teenager’s whereabouts.

Erges was last seen on Wednesday, October 10 at 10pm in the Keady area.

Anyone with information which may assist police in helping to locate him is asked to call them on 101 quoting serial 1362 10/10/24.