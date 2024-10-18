PSNI issues fresh appeal to the public to help find teenager missing since October 10

By Valerie Martin
Published 18th Oct 2024, 08:26 BST
Erges Vodha. Picture: released by PSNIErges Vodha. Picture: released by PSNI
Erges Vodha. Picture: released by PSNI
Police have renewed an appeal to help locate a missing teenager last seen more than a week ago.

Erges Vodha, who is 17, was last seen in Co Armagh but police now say he could be anywhere in Northern Ireland.

In their initial missing person’s appeal last week, police in Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon said they were becoming increasingly concerned for the teenager’s whereabouts.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Erges was last seen on Wednesday, October 10 at 10pm in the Keady area.

Anyone with information which may assist police in helping to locate him is asked to call them on 101 quoting serial 1362 10/10/24.

Related topics:PolicePSNINorthern IrelandBanbridgeCraigavon

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice