PSNI issues safety warning after finding small children secured in van by ratchet strap
Officers have stressed that, in a collision, the strap – intended to hold down cargo or equipment – may have caused serious injuries to the children.
The alarming discovery was made by police on patrol on Sunday who spotted a motorist driving a van whilst using a hand-held mobile phone.
After they had stopped the van and were speaking to the driver, officers noticed an infant sitting in the front middle seat without being in an appropriate child seat.
“Further to the unrestrained infant in the front seat, police also noticed two more small children sitting in the rear of the van on what appeared to be old bus / coach seats,” outlined a PSNI spokesperson.
“The children were not in / on appropriate child seats but were secured across their laps by the use of a ratchet strap … yes, a ratchet strap!
“In the event of a collision, the ratchet strap would not give the appropriate protection, in fact it may well cause catastrophic injuries to the children.”
The driver – who was stopped in the Mid Ulster area – has been reported with a view to prosecution for using a mobile phone whilst driving and three offences of having unrestrained children in the vehicle.
In response to the incident, police have urged drivers to make sure that when travelling in a vehicle with children, the appropriate seat / restraints for the age, size and weight of the child must always be used.
"Kids are probably the most valuable cargo you'll ever carry in your vehicle,” the PSNI spokesperson stressed.
