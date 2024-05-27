Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police have warned against the use of inappropriate child car restraints after coming across a driver in Northern Ireland who had used a ratchet strap to secure small children inside a vehicle.

Officers have stressed that, in a collision, the strap – intended to hold down cargo or equipment – may have caused serious injuries to the children.

The alarming discovery was made by police on patrol on Sunday who spotted a motorist driving a van whilst using a hand-held mobile phone.

After they had stopped the van and were speaking to the driver, officers noticed an infant sitting in the front middle seat without being in an appropriate child seat.

Police stopped the driver of this van for driving whilst using a hand-held mobile phone. Picture: PSNI

“Further to the unrestrained infant in the front seat, police also noticed two more small children sitting in the rear of the van on what appeared to be old bus / coach seats,” outlined a PSNI spokesperson.

“The children were not in / on appropriate child seats but were secured across their laps by the use of a ratchet strap … yes, a ratchet strap!

“In the event of a collision, the ratchet strap would not give the appropriate protection, in fact it may well cause catastrophic injuries to the children.”

The driver – who was stopped in the Mid Ulster area – has been reported with a view to prosecution for using a mobile phone whilst driving and three offences of having unrestrained children in the vehicle.

In response to the incident, police have urged drivers to make sure that when travelling in a vehicle with children, the appropriate seat / restraints for the age, size and weight of the child must always be used.