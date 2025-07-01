Thousands of people are expected to attend Battle of the Somme commemoration parades taking place in the Causeway Coast and Glens area this evening (Tuesday, July 1).

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police said road users are being advised to expect traffic disruption.

"The larger parades will be taking place in the town centres of Coleraine, Limavady and Garvagh where large numbers are expected,” a PSNI spokesperson said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Coleraine there will be a traffic management system in operation from approximately 6.30pm until 10pm, when the parade has finished.

Battle of the Somme commemoration parades will be held across the Causeway Coast and Glens area. Picture: Tony Hendron

Coleraine District LOL No 2 said: “Tonight, the District will join with the Brethren of Killowen Purple Heroes LOL 930 to remember all those who fought and died for King and Country.

"The parade will start from Killowen Orange Hall at 7pm with the parade pausing at the War Memorial around 8pm for an Act of Remembrance and wreath laying.”

The Parades Commission has noted that around 21 bands are likely to take part in the parade.

The route is:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Winston Way (Coleraine Fife & Drum only)

Killowen Street

Shuttle Hill

Killowen Orange Hall

Shuttle Hill (main parade)

Killowen Street

Pates Lane

Somerset Drive

Drummond Road

The Rope Walk

Kylemore Road

Hazelbank Road

Pates Lane

Killowen Street

Waterside

Old Bridge

Circular Road

Milburn Road

Union Street

Railway Road

Kingsgate Street

Church Street

New Row

The Diamond - War Memorial

Church Street

Kingsgate Street

Long Commons

New Market Street

New Row

Church Street

The Daimond

Bridge Street

Old Bridge

Waterside

Killowen Street

Macconaghie Hall

Shuttle Hill

Meanwhile Limavady District LOL No 6 will mark the 109th anniversary of the Battle of the Somme with a drumhead service and act of remembrance before this evening’s parade. Brethren, juniors, sisters, band members and members of the public are asked to assemble at the War Memorial from 7pm.

A short service and act of remembrance will commence at 7.15pm sharp and will be led by the District chaplains. Several wreaths will also be laid.

The service will conclude by 8pm with the parade following this route:

Protestant Street / Annadale Court

Catherine Street

Linenhall Street

Main Street

Ballyclose Street

Church Street

Alexander Road

Main Street

Connell Street

Irish Green Street

Roemill Gardens

Roemill Road

Rathbrady Road

Massey Avenue

Protestant Street

Catherine Street

Police said the parade in Limavady will finish at approximately 10.45pm, while in Garvagh the parade will begin at 8pm and end at approximately 9pm.

The Garvagh parade route is:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Garvagh Orange Hall

Main Street

Turn at Garvagh Royal British Legion Hall

Garvagh War Memoral

"Due to numbers of participants and spectators expected in the towns mentioned, local officers will be on the ground to assist with diversions, and enable local access to residents,” the police spokesperson added.

"If you do not plan on attending any of the parades taking place, please seek an alternative route for your journey to avoid expected delays.”