PSNI issues traffic advice for Battle of the Somme commemoration parades in Coleraine, Garvagh and Limavady
Police said road users are being advised to expect traffic disruption.
"The larger parades will be taking place in the town centres of Coleraine, Limavady and Garvagh where large numbers are expected,” a PSNI spokesperson said.
In Coleraine there will be a traffic management system in operation from approximately 6.30pm until 10pm, when the parade has finished.
Coleraine District LOL No 2 said: “Tonight, the District will join with the Brethren of Killowen Purple Heroes LOL 930 to remember all those who fought and died for King and Country.
"The parade will start from Killowen Orange Hall at 7pm with the parade pausing at the War Memorial around 8pm for an Act of Remembrance and wreath laying.”
The Parades Commission has noted that around 21 bands are likely to take part in the parade.
The route is:
- Winston Way (Coleraine Fife & Drum only)
- Killowen Street
- Shuttle Hill
- Killowen Orange Hall
- Shuttle Hill (main parade)
- Killowen Street
- Pates Lane
- Somerset Drive
- Drummond Road
- The Rope Walk
- Kylemore Road
- Hazelbank Road
- Pates Lane
- Killowen Street
- Waterside
- Old Bridge
- Circular Road
- Milburn Road
- Union Street
- Railway Road
- Kingsgate Street
- Church Street
- New Row
- The Diamond - War Memorial
- Church Street
- Kingsgate Street
- Long Commons
- New Market Street
- New Row
- Church Street
- The Daimond
- Bridge Street
- Old Bridge
- Waterside
- Killowen Street
- Macconaghie Hall
- Shuttle Hill
Meanwhile Limavady District LOL No 6 will mark the 109th anniversary of the Battle of the Somme with a drumhead service and act of remembrance before this evening’s parade. Brethren, juniors, sisters, band members and members of the public are asked to assemble at the War Memorial from 7pm.
A short service and act of remembrance will commence at 7.15pm sharp and will be led by the District chaplains. Several wreaths will also be laid.
The service will conclude by 8pm with the parade following this route:
- Protestant Street / Annadale Court
- Catherine Street
- Linenhall Street
- Main Street
- Ballyclose Street
- Church Street
- Alexander Road
- Main Street
- Connell Street
- Irish Green Street
- Roemill Gardens
- Roemill Road
- Rathbrady Road
- Massey Avenue
- Protestant Street
- Catherine Street
Police said the parade in Limavady will finish at approximately 10.45pm, while in Garvagh the parade will begin at 8pm and end at approximately 9pm.
The Garvagh parade route is:
- Garvagh Orange Hall
- Main Street
- Turn at Garvagh Royal British Legion Hall
- Garvagh War Memoral
"Due to numbers of participants and spectators expected in the towns mentioned, local officers will be on the ground to assist with diversions, and enable local access to residents,” the police spokesperson added.
"If you do not plan on attending any of the parades taking place, please seek an alternative route for your journey to avoid expected delays.”
