The young man who died following a two-vehicle road traffic collision outside Ballycastle was James Gordon from the Cullybackey area, the Police Service of Northern Ireland have confirmed.
By Una Culkin
Published 14th Aug 2023, 18:04 BST
Updated 14th Aug 2023, 18:07 BST
The young man who died following a two-vehicle road traffic collision outside Ballycastle was James Gordon from the Cullybackey area, the Police Service of Northern Ireland can confirm. Credit PSNI
The young man who died following a two-vehicle road traffic collision outside Ballycastle was James Gordon from the Cullybackey area, the Police Service of Northern Ireland can confirm. Credit PSNI

Motorcyclist James Gordon, who was aged 19, died following a collision on the Whitepark Road area near the Carnduff Park junction on Sunday, August 13. His green Kawasaki Ninja bike was in collision with a black Toyota Yaris shortly after 5pm.

Sergeant Green of the Police Service’s Collision Investigation Unit said: “Officers attended, alongside colleagues from NI Ambulance Service and Air Ambulance. Sadly, Mr Gordon died at the scene from his injuries.

“A full investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collision is ongoing. Police would like to thank members of the public who provided assistance at the scene and would appeal to anyone with any information or who may have dash-cam footage available to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 1330 13/08/23.”

