Police are appealing for information.

The PSNI have released the the name of the woman who died following a two-vehicle road traffic collision in the Glarryford area on Sunday, September 28.

She was 81-year-old Beatrice Higgins from the Ballycastle area.

Inspector Cherith Adair of the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Collision Investigation Unit said: “Shortly after 2pm, we received a report that a collision had occurred in the Killagan Road area.

“Our officers attended alongside other emergency service partners, however the woman sadly died at the scene.

“Enquiries are continuing and we appeal to anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have dash-cam footage which could assist our investigation, to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference number 750 28/09/25.”

A notice in Funeral Times said that Mrs Higgins was “beloved wife of the late Dan, loving mother of Leona (McKiernan), Shauna (O’Neill), Bronagh (Quinn), Edmund, James and Danielle (O’Neill) dear mother-in-law of Pat, Damian, James, Laura and Bryan and a much-adored Nana of Aoibh, Eimear, Eoghan, Feargal, Conn, Aoibhinn, Eleanor, Dan, Eliza, Bronagh, Orlaith and Meabh.

"Daughter of the late Edmund & Eileen Black and dear sister of the late Fr. Julian, Edmund and Nuala (Doherty).”

Mrs Higgins’ funeral will take place on Friday, October 3, in St. Patrick’s & St. Brigid’s Church, Ballycastle.