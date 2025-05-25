PSNI releases picture of Corey McLoughlin who 'they want to speak to'

By Valerie Martin
Published 25th May 2025, 08:19 BST
Updated 25th May 2025, 09:14 BST
Corey McLoughlin. Picture: released by PSNICorey McLoughlin. Picture: released by PSNI
Corey McLoughlin. Picture: released by PSNI
Police have released an image of a person they want to speak to in relation to an ongoing investigation.

PSNI detectives are asking the public to share their social media post showing a picture of Corey McLoughlin.

"Please share this post to help us find him.

"If you know where he is, please get in touch immediately. DO NOT leave a public comment with information on his whereabouts,” police said.

"Call 101 or phone the Crimestoppers charity anonymously on 0800 555 111

"The Op Relentless reference number is 940 – 09/01/25.”

Related topics:PSNIPolice

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice