Corey McLoughlin. Picture: released by PSNI

Police have released an image of a person they want to speak to in relation to an ongoing investigation.

PSNI detectives are asking the public to share their social media post showing a picture of Corey McLoughlin.

"Please share this post to help us find him.

"If you know where he is, please get in touch immediately. DO NOT leave a public comment with information on his whereabouts,” police said.

"Call 101 or phone the Crimestoppers charity anonymously on 0800 555 111

"The Op Relentless reference number is 940 – 09/01/25.”