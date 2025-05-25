PSNI releases picture of Corey McLoughlin who 'they want to speak to'
Police have released an image of a person they want to speak to in relation to an ongoing investigation.
PSNI detectives are asking the public to share their social media post showing a picture of Corey McLoughlin.
"Please share this post to help us find him.
"If you know where he is, please get in touch immediately. DO NOT leave a public comment with information on his whereabouts,” police said.
"Call 101 or phone the Crimestoppers charity anonymously on 0800 555 111
"The Op Relentless reference number is 940 – 09/01/25.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.