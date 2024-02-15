Register
PSNI renew appeal for witnesses after man dies following traffic collision

A man who was seriously injured in a road traffic collision in Derry / Londonderry at the weekend has sadly passed away.
By Valerie Martin
Published 15th Feb 2024, 18:04 GMT
Police confirmed the man’s death in a statement issued on Thursday evening.

They have urged anyone who may be able to assist with their enquiries into the collision, which happened in the early hours of Sunday, February 11, to come forward.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Enquiries are ongoing and anyone who was travelling in the area at the time of the collision, or who has any CCTV, dashcam or mobile phone footage that could assist with the investigation, is asked to contact detectives from the Collision Investigation Unit on 101 quoting reference number 185 of 11/02/24.”

A cordon at the scene last weekend.A cordon at the scene last weekend.
A cordon at the scene last weekend.

Speaking on Sunday after the collision, PSNI Sergeant Devlin said: "Around 1.40am, police received a report of a collision involving a pedestrian and a black Volkswagen Golf.

"Officers attended, along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, and one man, aged in his forties, was taken to hospital for treatment to serious injuries."

