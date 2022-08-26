Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mid and East Antrim PSNI shared details on their Facebook page of how they captured the escapee, stating “If you're having a baaaaaad day, this might cheer ewe up.

"Officers from E section Ballymena were tasked to a report of a poor lamb who wanted a day out on the M2.

"The lamb was swiftly located and returned safely home.”

Ewe're nicked! The runaway lamb safely contained in the back of the police car. Picture: PSNI

The post of the unusual operation prompted a rush of sheep-related puns from the public, who definitely seemed to love having a field day on the subject.

"Lucky he didn't fleece ye for a fiver” said one person, while another suggested the lamb had been lifted by police “Because she did a ewe turn!”

Meanwhile, the four-legged runaway – pictured in the rear of the police car after it had been captured – was warned by one person: “Ewe'll end up in trouble. No seatbelt on in the back.”

Another woman issued her own timely reminder to the public: "Criminals come in all sheeps and sizes”.

While most folk commenting put their own spin on all things woolly, one woman simply stated: “Probably has more sense than some others who have been in the back of that car”.