PSNI rescue of lamb on M2 brings much merriment

A social media post detailing how police in Ballymena rescued a lamb wandering on the M2 motorway has prompted a host of jovial responses from the public.

By Valerie Martin
Friday, 26th August 2022, 8:45 am
Updated Friday, 26th August 2022, 11:03 am

Mid and East Antrim PSNI shared details on their Facebook page of how they captured the escapee, stating “If you're having a baaaaaad day, this might cheer ewe up.

"Officers from E section Ballymena were tasked to a report of a poor lamb who wanted a day out on the M2.

"The lamb was swiftly located and returned safely home.”

Ewe're nicked! The runaway lamb safely contained in the back of the police car. Picture: PSNI

The post of the unusual operation prompted a rush of sheep-related puns from the public, who definitely seemed to love having a field day on the subject.

"Lucky he didn't fleece ye for a fiver” said one person, while another suggested the lamb had been lifted by police “Because she did a ewe turn!”

Meanwhile, the four-legged runaway – pictured in the rear of the police car after it had been captured – was warned by one person: “Ewe'll end up in trouble. No seatbelt on in the back.”

Another woman issued her own timely reminder to the public: "Criminals come in all sheeps and sizes”.

While most folk commenting put their own spin on all things woolly, one woman simply stated: “Probably has more sense than some others who have been in the back of that car”.

The last word on the whole matter must go to the chap who posted: “My friend asked me to round up 37 sheep.…I said 40?”

