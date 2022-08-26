PSNI rescue of lamb on M2 brings much merriment
A social media post detailing how police in Ballymena rescued a lamb wandering on the M2 motorway has prompted a host of jovial responses from the public.
Mid and East Antrim PSNI shared details on their Facebook page of how they captured the escapee, stating “If you're having a baaaaaad day, this might cheer ewe up.
"Officers from E section Ballymena were tasked to a report of a poor lamb who wanted a day out on the M2.
"The lamb was swiftly located and returned safely home.”
The post of the unusual operation prompted a rush of sheep-related puns from the public, who definitely seemed to love having a field day on the subject.
"Lucky he didn't fleece ye for a fiver” said one person, while another suggested the lamb had been lifted by police “Because she did a ewe turn!”
Meanwhile, the four-legged runaway – pictured in the rear of the police car after it had been captured – was warned by one person: “Ewe'll end up in trouble. No seatbelt on in the back.”
Another woman issued her own timely reminder to the public: "Criminals come in all sheeps and sizes”.
While most folk commenting put their own spin on all things woolly, one woman simply stated: “Probably has more sense than some others who have been in the back of that car”.
The last word on the whole matter must go to the chap who posted: “My friend asked me to round up 37 sheep.…I said 40?”