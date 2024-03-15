Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Chief Inspector Sinead McIldowney said: “Over the coming weeks and months across Causeway Coast and Glens our officers will be visible in and around hotspot areas focusing on Road Safety.

“There have been 10 deaths on roads across Northern Ireland this year already so today local response police had the opportunity to speak with motorists about road and vehicle safety. Our aim with this operation was to educate drivers and carry out enforcement as required.

“During the course of the operation we managed to stop just over 40 vehicles, 14 were clamped for no tax, nine were issued tickets for no tax, two vehicles were issued with endorsable fixed penalty notices for no insurance and five were asked to produce insurance. This means they are off the road until these issues are rectified.

A PSNSI spokesperson said: "Please help us make our roads safe for everyone. Don’t drink or take drugs and drive, slow down, don’t be careless, always wear your seat belt and never use your mobile phone while driving."

“We’ll continue to focus our efforts on keeping the roads safe in the Causeway Coast and Glens area and our appeal is to anyone taking a vehicle onto the road is to ensure it is roadworthy to keep themselves and other road users safe. Staying safe on the roads is everyone’s responsibility.”