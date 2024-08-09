Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The PSNI have said that they are committed to ensuring that people travelling to planned Apprentice Boys of Derry parades this Saturday, August 10, stay safe when using public transport.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The traditional August Apprentice Boys of Derry parades will be taking place at various towns and villages across North Down, Antrim areas and the North Coast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a statement, the Police Service for Northern Ireland said: “For those planning to attend parades this weekend, we would urge you to act responsibly and to think seriously about your personal safety, by getting home safely using appropriate transport.

"We want everyone to enjoy themselves and to have a good time but would also ask the public to be mindful and respectful of other passengers when travelling, as well as local residents in the areas they are going to.”

Police say they are committed to ensuring that people who are travelling to planned Apprentice Boys of Derry parades this Saturday, 10th August across North Down, Antrim areas and the North Coast, stay safe when using public transport. CREDIT NI WORLD

The statement from the police continued: “Police are deploying appropriate resources and our Safe Transport Team will be out and about conducting proactive patrols, carrying out thorough and extensive investigations of any incidents that are reported.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Alcohol is strictly prohibited on Translink services and at bus and train stations. Translink will have extra staff deployed at stations and on-board trains to carry out checks for alcohol, supported by the Police Service.

"Together, we want to ensure that all transport services are kept safe for everyone to make use of, and if you are travelling to a specific destination, we want you to get there safely to enjoy your day,” concluded the statement from the PSNI.