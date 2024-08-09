PSNI say they are committed to keeping Apprentice Boys parade crowds safe on public transport
The traditional August Apprentice Boys of Derry parades will be taking place at various towns and villages across North Down, Antrim areas and the North Coast.
In a statement, the Police Service for Northern Ireland said: “For those planning to attend parades this weekend, we would urge you to act responsibly and to think seriously about your personal safety, by getting home safely using appropriate transport.
"We want everyone to enjoy themselves and to have a good time but would also ask the public to be mindful and respectful of other passengers when travelling, as well as local residents in the areas they are going to.”
The statement from the police continued: “Police are deploying appropriate resources and our Safe Transport Team will be out and about conducting proactive patrols, carrying out thorough and extensive investigations of any incidents that are reported.
"Alcohol is strictly prohibited on Translink services and at bus and train stations. Translink will have extra staff deployed at stations and on-board trains to carry out checks for alcohol, supported by the Police Service.
"Together, we want to ensure that all transport services are kept safe for everyone to make use of, and if you are travelling to a specific destination, we want you to get there safely to enjoy your day,” concluded the statement from the PSNI.