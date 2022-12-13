The PSNI has said that the death of 15-year-old Matthew McCallan from Dungannon is no longer being treated as ‘unexplained.’

The teenager's body was discovered in the Tattyreagh Road area of Fintona shortly before 12 noon on Monday, December 5.

In a statement Detective Inspector Michael Winters said: “Following the results of the post mortem we are no longer treating Matthew’s death as unexplained, and while we are also not treating it as suspicious, we are still trying to determine the circumstances leading up to his death.

“Our thoughts remain with Matthew’s devastated family at this time and we are trying to provide these answers for them. A number of specially trained officers are continuing to provide support to them at this tragic time.“I am keen to hear from anyone who has CCTV in a number of areas within Fintona, including Loughmuck Road, Edergole Road, Tullycunny Road, Blackfort Road and Tattyreagh Road.

"I would appeal to anyone who has CCTV in these areas and hasn’t yet spoken to police to come forward. I am also appealing for anyone who was driving on these roads between 1am and 5am on Sunday 4th December, and who were using dashcam, to speak to police.

“Matthew was last seen at approximately 1.20am near the Ecclesville Centre, Fintona, and we are keen to establish his movements after this time.

“Police received a report of a missing person shortly after 3.30am on Sunday December 4 when Matthew did not arrive home after attending an event in Fintona on Saturday night. Sadly Matthew was discovered by a member of the public in a ditch in the laneway of a property approximately two miles away from the social event at around 11.45am on Monday 5th December.

“I would appeal to anyone who saw Matthew or anyone who has CCTV or dashcam footage, to contact police on 101, quoting 319 of 04/12/22.”

Several hundred people attended the funeral mass for Matthew in the Church of St Malachy’s in Edendork on Sunday where mourners heard him described as “a very happy young boy” who had moments of “rascality”.

The McCallan family last week criticised the PSNI response to his disappearance. The early stages of the investigation have now been referred to the Police Ombudsman.